Sukhbir seeks Central probe into Rs 1,000-cr Covid spend by state govt

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had failed to ensure provision of basic facilities to Covid patients due to which Punjab was recording the highest pandemic mortality rate in the country.

Sukhbir demanded a Central probe into the Rs 1,000-crore Covid spend claimed by the Congress government, saying nothing had been done on the ground.

“It is apparent that the Congress government has perpetuated another scam in the name of spending Rs 1,000 crore to upgrade hospital infrastructure in the state in the last one year. An impartial probe is needed to find out where the money meant for hospital infrastructure and provision of much-needed medical services went. Patients do not have access to adequate oxygen, ventilators, ICU facilities or even medicines. People are lying in front of hospitals…but the state government and CM are unmoved…,” said Sukhbir, visiting Mullanpur mandi in Ludhiana.