Sukhbir Badal booked for obstructing operations of a pvt company

Amritsar Rural police booked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Badal alongwith former MLAs from his party Virsa Singh Valtoha and Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala for “obstruction in mining operations of a private company”.

Sukhbir had on Wednesday alleged that illegal mining was ongoing near the bridge on Beas river.

A police complaint was filed by a firm called Friends and Company, said to have a contract for mining in the said block, soon after.

In response to the complaint, police registered a case under sections of 269, 270, 188, 341, 506 of IPC at Beas police station.

In its complaint, the firm alleged that Sukhbir and others visited the mining site and started leveling false allegations of illegal mining in the area. “He also started threatening the employees and staff of the undersigned company and obstructed and interfered in legal mining operations at de-silting site.”

“It is necessary to investigate the act and conduct of Sukhbir Singh Badal, Amarpal Singh Bonny Ajnala, Virsa Singh Valtoha and other party members of Shiromani Akali Dal to verify at whose behest the above mentioned persons stopped the legal mining operations due to extraneous reasons. Therefore, it is humbly prayed that appropriate legal action may kindly be taken against Sukhbir Singh Badal and others,” read the company’s complaint.