Sword attack on ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Badal by Nihang group in Maharashtra

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab’s former Deputy Chief Minister, was attacked by a group of Nihangs at Gurdwara Mata Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present there at the time.

According to preliminary information, he has suffered injuries on his arm and shoulder, possibly from a sword. Sources said four Nihangs attacked him, with one wielding a weapon. Badal is covered by Z-plus security and the security personnel intervened as soon as the attack happened. The Akali Dal chief has been rushed to a hospital.

The Nihangs have been taken into custody and further investigation is on.