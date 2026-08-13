Sword attack on ex-Punjab CM Sukhbir Badal by Nihang group in Maharashtra

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Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal and Punjab’s former Deputy Chief Minister, was attacked by a group of Nihangs at Gurdwara Mata Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday. Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal was present there at the time.
According to preliminary information, he has suffered injuries on his arm and shoulder, possibly from a sword. Sources said four Nihangs attacked him, with one wielding a weapon. Badal is covered by Z-plus security and the security personnel intervened as soon as the attack happened. The Akali Dal chief has been rushed to a hospital.
The Nihangs have been taken into custody and further investigation is on.
This is the second time Badal has been attacked publicly. On December 4, 2024, a former militant shot at him at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. The bullet missed the Akali Dal chief, and the shooter, Narain Singh Chaura, was immediately overpowered.
Visuals showed Badal holding a siropa – a robe of honour – presented to him at the gurdwara and walking towards the hospital’s emergency section.
Earlier, the Badals visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib around noon. His team had shared pictures of the SAD chief with his wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, his two daughters, son, and son-in-law.
Arshdeep Singh Kaler, spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal, said Badal was out of danger and “perfectly fine”. “On Thursday, Sukhbir Singh Badal paid obeisance at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib and while he was coming out, a person dressed in Nihang attire attacked him. He sustained minor injuries on his arm. His security personnel immediately tried to stop the attacker,” Kaler said. He said Badal was doing well. “The incident happened in Maharashtra and the Maharashtra Police is investigating the case. But I want to say that repeatedly, Panthic leaders are being targeted, and it seems that some anti-Panthic forces are behind this incident,” Kaler alleged. He said Badal remained in “chardi kala” and expressed hope that the Maharashtra Police would soon identify the people behind the incident.
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