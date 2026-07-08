‘Truth of a painful era’: Sukhbir Badal says Akali Dal will screen ‘Satluj’ across Punjab

Sukhbir Badal said Akali Dal will organise shows of the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer across Punjab to educate younger generations (File photos).

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced on social media Wednesday that the party will screen the film Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh as human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, across villages and towns in Punjab to tell the younger generation about the alleged atrocities committed against the Sikh community during the Congress regime.

Announcing the initiative in a post on X, Badal said the film highlights the sacrifices of Jaswant Singh Khalra and thousands of innocent Sikh youths and prominent Sikh personalities who, according to him, were subjected to inhuman torture during that period.

In the post, Badal said the film also depicts the “truth of a painful era” following the military operation at the Golden Temple and the anti-Sikh violence in Delhi and other cities, in which thousands of innocent Sikhs, including women, children and the elderly, lost their lives. He further alleged that thousands of Sikh youth protesting these events in Punjab were killed in fake police encounters during the Congress government.