Sukhbir Badal says SAD will win over 100 seats in 2027 after Amit Shah declares BJP will go solo in Punjab

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal asserted on Saturday that his party will independently secure a massive mandate in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, claiming that it alone would win more than 100 seats. This was Badal’s immediate reaction to Union Home Minister Amit Shah sounding the BJP’s poll bugle in Moga, saying the party will go solo in Punjab.

Badal was speaking on the sidelines of the SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao rally’ held at Koom Kalan block in Ludhiana district, where a massive gathering attended along with senior party leaders. The rally is part of the party’s statewide campaign launched in February, with the first phase scheduled to continue till Baisakhi.

Responding to Shah’s statement that the BJP—SAD’s former ally—would contest the 2027 Assembly polls on its own, Badal said, “Every party has a right to take decisions and make strategies for itself. We had already contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on our own. We are a party of principles. For us, Punjab and Punjabis come first. We don’t come here to rule but to fight for the rights of Punjab and Punjabis.”

Badal further remarked that his party was not concerned about the political moves of others. “It’s none of our concern what other parties say or do. That’s their right and prerogative. For us, the interests of Punjab and Punjabis are supreme, sovereign and above everything else. Parties of outsiders come here only to rule over Punjabis; we are here to serve and stand by principles,” he said.

Badal slams AAP

Taking a swipe at the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state, Badal said that the people of Punjab had become “wise enough” after the last Assembly election. “Last time these people with no political background got 92 seats, but now people have understood everything. I am confident that Shiromani Akali Dal alone will win more than 100 seats in the 2027 Assembly elections,” he claimed.

He also accused “Delhi-based parties” of entering Punjab only to rule the state rather than work for the welfare of its people. “Eh Delhi wali parties Punjab vich lokan di bhalai layi nahi aundiyan, eh sirf Punjab te raj karan layi aundiyan ne (These Delhi-based parties do not come to Punjab for the welfare of people but to rule over the state). Sade te ohna vich bahut farak hai (There is a huge difference between us and them),” he added.

Referring to his father, Parkash Singh Badal, the SAD president said the senior Badal had always chosen the path of struggle for the rights of Punjab and Punjabis despite facing hardships. He noted that the former chief minister had spent 16 years in jail during various agitations and protests, including during the Emergency, and movements against issues such as the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal dispute.

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“Jitt ya haar parmatma de hathh vich hai par Punjab de lok hun bade sayane ho gaye ne (Victory or defeat is in the hands of the Almighty, but the people of Punjab have now become very wise),” Badal said.

The remarks come amid continuing political speculation over a possible alliance between the BJP and SAD in Punjab. However, both parties reiterated that they plan to contest the next Assembly elections independently.

The two parties had remained allies for more than two decades—from 1996 until September 2020—with the BJP contesting 23 of the 117 Assembly seats as the junior partner. In the past, leaders such as former chief minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar had advocated for a renewed alliance between the two parties.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders have recently joined the SAD, further fuelling political discussions about shifting alignments ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls.