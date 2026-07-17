Akali Dal appeals to PM to announce reopening of Kartarpur Corridor

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has urged PM Modi to use his Punjab visit to announce the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor and resume trade via the Attari-Wagah border. (File)

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor during his visit to Punjab on Friday. Badal also called for opening the Attari-Wagah border for trade with Pakistan.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the Darbar Sahib gurdwara at Kartarpur in Pakistan’s Narowal district has remained shut since May 7 last year, when the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn strikes on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Chairing a meeting of the party’s core committee and constituency in-charges, Badal also demanded that a special package be announced for Punjab to ensure development, alleging that the AAP government had left the state “bankrupt”, alongwith a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.