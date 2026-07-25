Why Sukhbir Badal’s reading of Modi’s ‘Akali’ remark has created a storm 

PM Narendra Modi referred to 'Akali Dal' during his Punjab rally, but SAD chief Sukhbir Badal said the remark targeted another Akali faction. (File Photo)

not on the projects but on a brief remark the Prime Minister made about the Akali Dal, and more significantly, on how Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal interpreted it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Punjab was intended to highlight the Centre’s development agenda, with projects worth around ₹5,470 crore inaugurated or dedicated to the state. Yet, much of the political discussion that followed centredthe Prime Minister made about the Akali Dal, and more significantly, on how Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal interpreted it.

While Modi referred simply to “Akali Dal” during his address in Jalandhar, Sukhbir Badal later maintained that the criticism was not aimed at the Shiromani Akali Dal but at another Akali faction. His interpretation has generated considerable discussion because the Prime Minister himself did not distinguish between different Akali groups.

What did PM Modi say?

Addressing a public rally in Jalandhar, Modi targeted Punjab’s three principal political rivals while projecting the BJP as the state’s only viable alternative.

He described the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as “kattar beimaan” (utterly dishonest), said the Congress remained trapped in internal power struggles, remarking that “inka to kissa kursi ka hi khatam nahin hota”, and added that “Akali Dal is no different”, alleging that internal selfish interests had prevented it from serving Punjab effectively.

At no point did the Prime Minister specify any particular Akali faction. He referred only to “Akali Dal”.

Why did Sukhbir Badal’s response attract attention?

Modi’s remarks as criticism of the Shiromani Akali Dal, Sukhbir Badal argued publicly that the Prime Minister was referring to Akali Dal Punar Surjit and other splinter Akali factions that have emerged in recent years. Rather than treating, Sukhbir Badal argued publicly that the Prime Minister was referring to Akali Dal Punar Surjit and other splinter Akali factions that have emerged in recent years.

That clarification surprised many political observers because Modi himself had made no distinction between the Shiromani Akali Dal and any other Akali outfit.

The response immediately prompted a political question: why did the SAD chief seek to distance his party from remarks that appeared to refer to the Akali Dal as a whole?

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How do political observers view Badal’s statement?

Political observers and leaders from both parties suggest more than one explanation.

One view is that by declining to interpret Modi’s remarks as a direct attack on the Shiromani Akali Dal, Badal avoided publicly escalating tensions with the BJP, the party’s ally for nearly 25 years.

A senior SAD leader said this should not be read as evidence of any behind-the-scenes negotiations but reflected a conscious decision not to further widen the political distance between the former allies.

Why does the BJP-SAD relationship still matter?

The BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal shared one of India’s longest-running political alliances before parting ways in 2020.

Together, they governed Punjab three times. The BJP traditionally drew support from urban constituencies, traders and sections of the Hindu middle class, while the Shiromani Akali Dal remained dominant across large parts of rural Punjab and among sections of the Sikh electorate. The alliance allowed both parties to expand beyond their individual support bases.

What changed after 2020?

The alliance collapsed in 2020 after the Shiromani Akali Dal walked out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre’s three farm laws.

Since then, the two parties have fought the 2022 Punjab Assembly election and the 2024 Lok Sabha election separately.

Both have faced electoral challenges after the split. The BJP has continued to struggle to expand beyond its traditional urban base into rural Punjab, where the Akali Dal historically maintained strong organisational networks. The Shiromani Akali Dal, meanwhile, has found it difficult to regain political momentum without the BJP’s urban support base. It has also had to contend with anti-incumbency from its previous tenure and the emergence of new political players, according to a senior SAD leader.

Political observers say the breakup has weakened the electoral complementarity that once benefited both parties.

Why is every interaction between the two parties closely watched?

Against this backdrop, every public statement involving the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal is scrutinised for signs of either continued hostility or possible accommodation.

A senior RSS leader said this was precisely why Badal’s interpretation attracted attention.

Similarly, a senior BJP leader said that had Badal publicly accused the Prime Minister of targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal, it would have reinforced the perception that relations between the former allies remained deeply adversarial. By attributing the remarks to another Akali faction, he avoided creating another political flashpoint, even though Modi himself had made no such distinction.

Is there any indication of a BJP-SAD reunion?

According to senior BJP leaders, there is currently no discussion on reviving the alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

The BJP leadership has repeatedly maintained that it intends to strengthen its own organisation in Punjab rather than depend on regional allies. At the same time, local BJP leaders acknowledge that any strategic decision on alliances would ultimately be taken by the party’s central leadership.

With the 2027 Punjab Assembly election still some distance away, both parties remain focused on rebuilding independently.

For now, there is no indication of any move towards reviving the alliance. Even so, the episode has underscored how closely every public exchange between the BJP and the Shiromani Akali Dal continues to be watched, with even a single remark capable of reigniting speculation about the future of one of Punjab’s most consequential political relationships.