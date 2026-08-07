Sukhbir Badal meets PM Modi, talks fuel speculation over SAD-BJP ties in Punjab

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, a former Ferozepur MP, was in Delhi on Friday and met the prime minister around noon. (File Photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.

Sukhbir Badal’s office did not disclose the agenda of the meeting. However, reliable sources in the SAD said the interaction was centred on issues concerning Punjab, including the state’s law-and-order situation and the alleged corruption in welfare schemes of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“The meeting lasted for about 10 minutes, which started at around noon, and it was in a cordial environment,” said an SAD source.

The meeting assumes political significance as both the SAD and the BJP have publicly maintained that they intend to contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections independently. The two parties, which were long-standing allies in Punjab, parted ways in September 2020 over the issue of the now-repealed three farm laws.