Sukhbir Badal to serve legal notice on Punjab minister Bhullar for calling private bus transporters ‘mafia’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Wednesday said that he would serve a legal notice on Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for calling private bus transporters “mafia”.

His reaction comes a day after the Punjab government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) amended the Punjab Transport Scheme-2018 in a bid to end the ‘monopoly’ enjoyed by a few families in the inter-state private bus transport sector and to contribute to the public exchequer. Bhullar had said in a statement that the Punjab Transport Scheme-2018 was formulated by the erstwhile Congress government to give undue benefits to the Badal family and other ‘private bus mafias’.

Responding to a question at a press conference in Amritsar, Badal also said that if anyone in the media used the word against private transporters, he will also serve a legal notice on them.

Badal said that the transport minister should be ashamed of himself if he calls private bus transporters mafia. “Mafia is a group which indulges in illegal acts. Our own transport company dates back to 1947 when the country got Independence. Have they stopped any of our buses or cancelled any permits? Former transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja tried to do so, but the (Punjab and Haryana) High Court ordered a stay. I am going to issue a legal notice to their (AAP government’s) transport minister,” Badal said.

The transport minister on Tuesday said that the Badal (Parkash Singh Badal) family during its government’s two tenures from 2007 to 2017, created various schemes to fulfill their personal interests. The Congress government also helped the Badals in running their transport businesses smoothly, including one of inter-state movement of their AC buses to Chandigarh, said Bhullar.

Countering the allegation, Badal added that Punjabis were into the transport profession not only in Punjab, but also in Canada and Maharashtra and other places as well.