SAD committed to turning Khanna, Jagraon into districts: Sukhbir Badal

At a rally in Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that once the party forms government in Punjab, it would give Khanna and Jagraon the status of districts, on Tuesday. The rally was a part of the party’s Punjab Bachao campaign.
While addressing the rally, along with SAD leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu, the Akali Dal president said, “I am committed to honouring the demand of the people of this area who want their towns to be turned into districts to boost their economies as well as ensure easy redressal of grievances.”
The SAD president also said the Khanna grain market, which is Asia’s largest such market, would be modernised. At present the infrastructure and the facilities in the market are not up to the mark, he said.
Badal also said once the party forms government, it would endeavour to raise the commission on wheat and paddy to 2.5 per cent — given during Parkash Singh Badal government. The commission was recently capped at 1.5 per cent. “This is necessary as once the livelihood of the Arhatiyas (commission agents) is threatened the farmers too will feel the pinch.”
Badal also said the party was committed to bringing the IT industry to Punjab: “We have identified Mohali and Amritsar as cities most suitable for inviting investment in the IT sector.”
He also asserted the SAD stood for development of the border districts of Punjab and its Kandi belt. “We feel a special industrial package alone can develop these regions… new industry will ensure much needed employment… (will) ensure that at least 75 per cent of jobs are reserved for Punjabi youth.”
The SAD chief also condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for passing disparaging comments against women on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Badal also condemned the CM for wasting resources amounting to Rs 4,400 crore on pasting his pictures across Punjab even as farmers still awaited compensation for crop damage. He said the poor were being denied social welfare benefits like Shagun and Aata Dal.
This government has decided to give Rs 1,000 monthly to women for a few months by taking a loan of Rs 52,000 crore and selling government properties, he said. “This is an attempt to purchase votes by offering cash”.
Others who spoke on the occasion included Biba Jasdeep Kaur Yadu, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Hira Singh Gabria, Gurpreet Singh Raju Khanna, Sarabjit Singh Jhinjar, Paramjit Singh Dhillon and Jaspal Singh Bittu Chatha.
