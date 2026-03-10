SAD committed to turning Khanna, Jagraon into districts: Sukhbir Badal

The SAD president also said the Khanna grain market, which is Asia’s largest such market, would be modernised. (Credit: Facebook/Sukhbir Singh Badal)

At a rally in Khanna, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced that once the party forms government in Punjab, it would give Khanna and Jagraon the status of districts, on Tuesday. The rally was a part of the party’s Punjab Bachao campaign.

While addressing the rally, along with SAD leader Yadwinder Singh Yadu, the Akali Dal president said, “I am committed to honouring the demand of the people of this area who want their towns to be turned into districts to boost their economies as well as ensure easy redressal of grievances.”

The SAD president also said the Khanna grain market, which is Asia’s largest such market, would be modernised. At present the infrastructure and the facilities in the market are not up to the mark, he said.