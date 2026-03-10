‘Akali Ghar Wapsi’ says Sukhbir as he welcomes Hoshiarpur unit of Punar Surjit Dal back to SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced a development roadmap for Punjab’s Kandi region while welcoming former MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan back into the party along with the entire Hoshiarpur unit of the Punar Surjit Dal, also known as the “Chullah Dal”.

Addressing a gathering at Saila Khurd grain market in Garhshankar area of Hoshiarpur district, Badal said the return of the group, including 22 delegates, reflected the growing support for the SAD under the “Akali Ghar Wapsi” movement. He reappointed Rathan as the party’s halka in-charge for the constituency.

Welcoming leaders back into the party fold, Badal said the Hoshiarpur unit of the Chullah Dal had realised it had been “misled into weakening its own mother party”. Among those who rejoined the SAD were Chullah Dal Hoshiarpur president Dr Satwinder Singh Dhatt and SGPC executive member Dr Jang Bahadur Singh.