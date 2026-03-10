‘Akali Ghar Wapsi’ says Sukhbir as he welcomes Hoshiarpur unit of Punar Surjit Dal back to SAD

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday announced a development roadmap for Punjab’s Kandi region while welcoming former MLA Surinder Singh Bhulewal Rathan back into the party along with the entire Hoshiarpur unit of the Punar Surjit Dal, also known as the “Chullah Dal”.
Addressing a gathering at Saila Khurd grain market in Garhshankar area of Hoshiarpur district, Badal said the return of the group, including 22 delegates, reflected the growing support for the SAD under the “Akali Ghar Wapsi” movement. He reappointed Rathan as the party’s halka in-charge for the constituency.
Welcoming leaders back into the party fold, Badal said the Hoshiarpur unit of the Chullah Dal had realised it had been “misled into weakening its own mother party”. Among those who rejoined the SAD were Chullah Dal Hoshiarpur president Dr Satwinder Singh Dhatt and SGPC executive member Dr Jang Bahadur Singh.
Outlining his party’s plans for the Kandi belt, Badal said that once an SAD government is formed in 2027, it would introduce a special industrial package with power and tax subsidies to promote industrialisation in the region. He also promised construction of two highways — Pathankot–Chandigarh and Amritsar–Sri Anandpur Sahib — to improve connectivity.
The SAD leader said the party would address irrigation challenges in the water-scarce Kandi region by installing government tubewells and promoting drip irrigation systems.
Badal also announced the establishment of a Centre for Excellence in football at Mahilpur, known as a major nursery for the sport in Punjab.
Launching a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Badal alleged that the AAP government had spent Rs 4,400 crore on advertisements over the past four years and was now attempting to “buy votes” by giving Rs 1,000 per month to women through loans.
The SAD chief said the next Akali government would enact strict laws to deny bail to gangsters and drug traffickers and confiscate their properties.
Badal also promised strict action against industries polluting the Sutlej River and Beas River, linking pollution to rising cancer cases in the Malwa region.
He reiterated that an SAD government would divert water currently flowing into the Rajasthan canal to Punjab’s fields, revive the Rahat scheme to protect traders and reserve 50 per cent seats in professional colleges for meritorious government school students, offering them free education.
