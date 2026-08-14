Sukhbir Badal discharged after Nanded attack, says ‘I will never be afraid’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday said he would not be deterred by forces trying to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab, a day after he was attacked at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra’s Nanded.

“Na main kade dariya han te na main kade darunga (Neither have I ever been afraid, nor will I ever be afraid),” Sukhbir Badal said before boarding a flight from Nanded to return to Punjab.

“The ones who are enemies of peace and communal harmony tried it hard, but I am thankful to the Almighty for blessing me always. Shiromani Akali Dal is a symbol of communal harmony in Punjab, and we can give any sacrifice for the betterment of Punjab. For us, development of Punjab and the country is the top priority… for us communal harmony and religious harmony is at number one,” he said.

Sukhbir Badal, who was wearing a sling on his right arm, appeared energetic while interacting with media persons before boarding the flight.

He was attacked on Thursday afternoon by Jaspal Singh, who was dressed in Nihang attire, at the Mata Saheb Gurdwara complex in Hazur Sahib. Sukhbir Badal sustained an injury to his hand, while a security personnel was also injured while intervening.

Sukhbir Badal was admitted to a private hospital in Nanded following the attack and was discharged on Friday.

“The one who has Guru’s blessings can never be harmed by anyone. My father Parkash Singh Badal never compromised before these forces. He always advocated that all communities should live together happily. Whenever my father was the CM of Punjab, he maintained communal harmony and respect for every religion,” Sukhbir Badal said.

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He added, “These forces which are prevalent tried to target me more than a year ago as well. They tried again. Their mission is to take control of the situation in Punjab and disturb the peace. Being the president of Shiromani Akali Dal, I will never allow this to happen. Neither my father, Parkash Singh Badal, former CM of Punjab, had allowed. Both times they attacked me in the holiest places… first in the Golden Temple and second time in Hazur Sahib… but Guru Sahib has blessed me both times.”

Earlier on Friday, Sukhbir Badal’s wife and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal paid obeisance at Takht Sri Hazur Sahib. An ardas for Sukhbir Badal’s good health was performed by the granthi Singhs at Hazur Sahib.

Harsimrat Kaur also met Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre of the Maharashtra Police’s Special Protection Unit, who was injured while intervening during the attack.

“I salute Inspector Santosh Vaijnath Kendre for showing heroic courage in saving Sukhbir Singh Badal ji’s life during the attack in Nanded. Santosh, you stood like a human shield between Sukhbir ji and the attacker, putting your own life at risk to protect his. In doing so, you reminded us of what it truly means to wear the uniform – to put duty before self and courage before fear. The Badal family bows to you with deepest gratitude. Your bravery will never be forgotten. May Waheguru bless you with a speedy recovery. Also, a special mention for the doctors and the entire staff at the Yashosai Hospital for their relentless service in comforting us,” Harsimrat Kaur said.

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She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for calling her on Thursday to enquire about Sukhbir Badal’s well-being.

Majithia seeks NIA probe

Meanwhile, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who had on Thursday demanded a CBI probe into the attack, on Friday said the investigation should instead be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Majithia also posted photographs of a sharp-edged weapon with what appeared to be bloodstains, claiming it was the weapon used in the attack in Hazur Sahib.

The Nanded attack is the second attack on Sukhbir Badal at a prominent Sikh religious shrine in less than two years.

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On December 4, 2024, Sukhbir Badal was attacked at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar while performing sewa as part of the religious punishment directed by the Akal Takht.

Nirmal Singh Chaura had opened fire at him, but Sukhbir Badal escaped unhurt. Chaura was arrested soon after the incident and was subsequently released on bail.