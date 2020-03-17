100 per cent Congress hand behind sacrilege incidents during SAD-BJP rule: Sukhbir Badal

The resolution was passed at a meeting of the core committee chaired by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Rana Simranjit Singh) The resolution was passed at a meeting of the core committee chaired by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. (Rana Simranjit Singh)

A day after the Capt. Amarinder Singh government completed three years in office, the Shiromani Akali Dal launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that there was Congress hand behind the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib in 2015. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged that the incidents of the desecration of religious texts were a “part of a deep-rooted conspiracy to defame” the then SAD-BJP government ahead of the 2017 assembly elections.

“There is 100 per cent Congress hand behind sacrilege (incidents). Who benefitted politically from sacrilege? Congress benefitted politically out of it. When some murder takes place, it is the suspect who is to benefit from it. The maximum loss happened to the Akali Dal and the Akali leadership. Does anyone harm itself,” asked Sukhbir.

He was responding to a question if sacrilege issue would put SAD in corner in 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections.

“Subsequent events have provided categorical and convincing evidence of the Congress hand in the conspiracy. The version of the key witness Surjit Singh (in the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing incident at Faridkot) unnerved the Congress government as they knew that this would lead the trail to their house. That is why they brazenly and shamelessly tried to destroy the evidence by putting pressure on the key witnesses to change his version, leading to his death under psychological stress,” Sukhbir said.

He added that the Congress got nervous and deputed its key leaders Gurpreet Singh Kangar and Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon to browbeat and force key eye-witnesses not to speak the truth and to change their earlier version. “The statements made by the deceased’s wife Jasbir Kaur, have thoroughly exposed the Congress. I want to ask a simple question: why does the Congress government want to suppress the truth? Why is the CM not acting against Dhillon and Kangar? Why is the poor wife of the key witness being denied justice?”

Surjit had died of cardiac arrest on January 13.

Kangar and Dhillon, who had come under fire from SAD in the budget session of Vidhan Sabha on the issue, have already denied the charges.

Meanwhile, Sukhbir also dubbed the Congress rule as the period of betrayal marked by the neglect of people. “This is a period when the people of Punjab got nothing except betrayal, indifference and neglect at the hands of a power-drunk and arrogant ruler who humiliated Punjabis, treating even meeting people below his royal dignity,” Sukhbir alleged.

Attacking the chief minister for being “inaccessible”, the SAD president asked how many times Amarinder Singh toured the state and enquired about people’s problems. “How many times in these three years have you been to your office or to your state or how many times have you been even to the sacred Harmandar Sahib and Durgiana Temple to seek blessings of the almighty,” Sukhbir asked the chief minister.

He said Chief Minister Amarnder Singh “lied shamelessly” in the name of the great ‘Guru Sahiban’, taking a “false oath” in the name of Guru Gobind Singh, “only to cheat farmers” on debt waiver and jobs to suicide-hit families.

Stating that the Congress government has “not fulfilled” any promise made to people, Badal said, “Forget implementing the Rs 90,000-crore farm loan waiver, the government has not even released one rupee to any farmer from the Rs 3,000 crore allocated for loan waiver in the last year’s budget.”

