‘Bhagwant Mann looting Punjab on Arvind Kejriwal’s order,’ says Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal alleged Sunday that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fooled people with cheap amusement tricks to secure power and was now looting and ruining the state for the sake of his boss Arvind Kejriwal.

Interacting with the media at Fatehgarh village in Sangrur district, the SAD chief said the welfare of Punjab was never on the agenda of Mann. “His only motive was to loot and ruin Punjab and he was doing exactly this on the order of his boss and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal”.

Badal said it was shocking that the same Bhagwant Mann who used to mock ruling party leaders over their security now deployed the most number of security personnel for himself, his wife, sister and other family members. He said it was a fact that a large section of the Punjab Police was deployed for the security of the Mann family. He added that those who deserved security, including the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, were denied the benefit.

Asserting that Punjab had never seen such a useless and non-performing chief minister in its history, Badal said people were referring to the chief minister as “Bhagwant Beiman.”

The SAD president said people were now facing the heat of extortions and killings on a daily basis. He claimed that a businessman was forced to shell out Rs 25-35 lakh for doing business in the state. “This is the reason why businessmen are choosing to shift base to Uttar Pradesh and other states.”

Badal also asserted that scams had become an everyday affair in the AAP regime while referring to the multi-crore Naib Tehsildar recruitment scam. He said it was unfortunate that people with no agenda of welfare had not only come to power for the first time in Punjab’s history, but were looting the state’s resources to promote their political party and boss.