Sukhbir Badal offers himself for arrest amid SAD workers’ protest outside Punjab Police HQ

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday visited the office of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in Sector 9, Chandigarh, accompanied by the party’s core committee members and protested what he termed was ‘political vendetta’ against him.

Badal specifically referred to the 328 missing saroops case, related to the missing holy Sikh scripture volumes from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. He accused the Punjab Police of harassing his accountants, staff, and their families—individuals he claimed have no direct connection to the SGPC—through investigations that he described as attempts to probe his personal business and frame him falsely.