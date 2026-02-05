Sukhbir Badal offers himself for arrest amid SAD workers’ protest outside Punjab Police HQ

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday visited the office of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav in Sector 9, Chandigarh, accompanied by the party’s core committee members and protested what he termed was ‘political vendetta’ against him.
Badal specifically referred to the 328 missing saroops case, related to the missing holy Sikh scripture volumes from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. He accused the Punjab Police of harassing his accountants, staff, and their families—individuals he claimed have no direct connection to the SGPC—through investigations that he described as attempts to probe his personal business and frame him falsely.
During the interaction with DGP Yadav, Badal reportedly demanded that the police immediately stop targeting unrelated individuals, an FIR be registered directly against him if any wrongdoing is alleged, and offered himself for arrest and investigation. He further stated that he would not leave the office until such an FIR was lodged.
Following the meeting, SAD workers initiated a sit-in protest outside the Punjab Police Headquarters, escalating the demonstration. Badal positioned the move as a challenge to what he called the misuse of police machinery for political purposes.
This development occurs against the backdrop of heightened political tensions in Punjab, including the recent release of Bikram Singh Majithia from jail and ongoing criticisms of law and order under the AAP government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The three names from the Indian entertainment sector that have appeared in the infamous Epstein Files -- Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, and Nandita Das -- may not have even met convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein ever. Here's where their names have cropped up.