‘Politically motivated’: Sukhbir Badal, Akal Takht slam Punjab Govt for withdrawing security of Baba Ghalla Singh

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for withdrawing the security of Baba Ghalla Singh of the Nanaksar sect.

Baba Ghala Singh recently attended a gathering with Sukhbir Singh Badal and asked the attendees to promise to vote for the SAD. Alleging that the security was withdrawn after Baba Ghalla extended support to the SAD, Badal described the move as politically motivated.

In a social media post, Badal stated that he had recently visited Nanaksar, where Baba Ghalla Singh had extended his support to the SAD. He alleged that the AAP government, angered by this, immediately withdrew his security and called this action shocking.