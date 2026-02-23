‘Politically motivated’: Sukhbir Badal, Akal Takht slam Punjab Govt for withdrawing security of Baba Ghalla Singh

Just hours after the Nanaksar sect extended support to the Akali Dal, the Punjab Government withdrew the security of Baba Ghalla Singh.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
2 min readUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 05:13 PM IST
Badal with religious leaderBaba Ghalla Singh with Sukhbir Singh Badal (Screengrab).
Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Monday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab for withdrawing the security of Baba Ghalla Singh of the Nanaksar sect.

Baba Ghala Singh recently attended a gathering with Sukhbir Singh Badal and asked the attendees to promise to vote for the SAD. Alleging that the security was withdrawn after Baba Ghalla extended support to the SAD, Badal described the move as politically motivated.

In a social media post, Badal stated that he had recently visited Nanaksar, where Baba Ghalla Singh had extended his support to the SAD. He alleged that the AAP government, angered by this, immediately withdrew his security and called this action shocking.

Comparing it to the withdrawal of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s security, Badal said a similar “negligence” had occurred then, with tragic consequences. He added that the government is not learning from past mistakes.

Badal stated that if any untoward incident occurs at Nanaksar or if Baba Ghalla Singh’s life or property is harmed, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Punjab Police chief will be directly responsible.

The Acting Jathedar of Akal Takht Sahib, Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, said that this action by the government is wrong, especially in view of the “deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state”.

He said that the Nanaksar sect has been playing an important role in the propagation and promotion of Sikhism and that Ghalla Singh had been provided security for a long time.

He further stated that if the government adopts a discriminatory or opportunistic approach against preachers of the Sikh community who work for the welfare of all, it is entirely inappropriate and must be reconsidered.

“Such an action is not serious, and in such circumstances, if any untoward incident occurs after the withdrawal of security from Sant Baba Ghalla Singh Ji, the direct responsibility will rest with the Punjab Government,” he said.

Jathedar Gargajj asked that the government restore the security of Baba Ghalla Singh with immediate effect.

