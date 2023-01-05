After Sukhbir, now Akal Takht Jathedar visits gurdwara in memory of Indira’s assassins

After Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Wednesday visited the gurdwara built in memory of assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Aghwan village in Gurdaspur district.

Harpreet Singh appealed to the Sikhs to attend the death anniversary of Satwant Singh – one of the assassins of Indira Gandhi – on January 6 at the Akal Takht and Aghwan village. Satwant Singh was from Aghwan and the gurdwara is being looked after by his nephew Sukhwinder Singh Aghwan.

The death anniversary of the assassins is observed every year on January 6 in this gurdwara. While Sukhwinder Singh is a former sarpanch and associated with SAD (Badal), he is also caretaker of the gurdwara and a local religious leader. On January 1, Sukhbir Singh Badal visited the gurdwara which had raised a few eyebrows in the political circles.

Beant Singh (another assassin) was killed on the spot when Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984. Satwant Singh was arrested and hanged to death along with Kehar Singh on January 6, 1989.

A religious function is organised every year at Gurdwara Yaadgaar Shaheedaan on January 6 every year to remember the trio. SAD leader Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad was also present when the Akal Takht Jathedar visited Aghwan village on Wednesday. “Satwant Singh is pride of the community. The Sikhs should come and tie ‘kesri’ turbans to mark his death anniversary,” said Harpreet Singh.

Sukhwinder Singh Aghwan said, “Gathering at the anniversary is increasing every year. Both Giani Harpreet Singh and Sukhbir Singh Badal have come ahead of the death anniversary and have shown their respect towards the ‘martyrs’. Our only wish is to keep the memory and sacrifice of the ‘martyrs’ alive.”