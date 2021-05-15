Sukbhir targets political opponents on sacrilege issue: ‘If you have proof, why hide it’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday urged political leaders claiming to have proof related to sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib “not to keep hiding the proofs”.

“Lots of Congressmen and their open or secret allies are claiming daily that they have concrete and irrefutable proof on who planned , sponsored and carried out the nefarious and unforgivable sin of sacrilege against the Holiest of the Holy Shri Guru Granth Sahib ji Maharaj. If they have such conclusive proof, then I am surprised why have they been hiding it from the Khalsa Panth, the SIT, the courts and the people of Punjab and the rest of the world for more than four and a half years since the formation of the Amarinder (Singh) government,” said Sukhbir in a written statement.

He added: “Even today, I strongly urge them to publicly place before the Khaslsa Panth, the Court , the SIT and the people in general every detail of whatever irrefutable proof they have against anyone on the most painful act of sacrilege.”

He also put out a series of four tweets in this connection, tagging the twitter handles of state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and AAP state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann, asking them to “furnish these proofs”.

“Also please explain reasons for deliberately hiding the evidence from everyone while Sikh quom suffered grievous pain all this time,” he tweeted.

“We had no faith in politically motivated previous SIT, nor do we expect the present SIT to function without brazen political interference. Yet, because we have highest respect for law & judiciary, we appeared before court & fully co-operated,” Sukhbir tweeted, adding that Akali Dal “will cooperate fully with the new SIT too, despite govt using the whole process only for brazen political vendetta and to divert people’s attention from its utter incompetence & blunders.”

Apart from the SAD president’s statement, which was emailed to media, and his tweets, SAD in another press release quoted Sukhbir as naming CM Amarinder Singh too and stating that “if leaders like Amaridner, Navjot Sidhu, Jakhar, Bhagwant Mann and others had some evidence but had been withholding it from the court and the Khalsa Panth, this by itself is not just a legal outrage but also an act of sacrilege against the Holiest of the Holy scriptures”.

“It is truly stunning, unbelievable and unforgivable if these leaders indeed have been refusing to reveal the evidence they have against anyone as they claim day in and day out. Conversely, if they don’t have that evidence, then they are guilty of telling lies on a matter of such extreme sensitivity and gravity,” stated Sukhbir.