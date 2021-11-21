Chandigarh: Suicide victim’s family refuse postmortem

FAMILY MEMBERS of 54-year-old Ram Pal, who was found dead in the house of ex-DGP Haryana Police, K Selvaraj, declined to give their assent for the postmortem of the body demanding an in-depth investigation in the matter Saturday.

Ram Pal was found dead in the storeroom situated on the first floor in the government house allotted to K Selvaraj Friday afternoon. As per his family members, Ram Pal had been missing from his house for the last three days. They had alleged that the house of retired IPS officer was visited several times but other servants present at the house expressed their ignorance about his presence. Sources said that elder son of the victim alleged foul play and demand action against the co-workers of his father. They lodged a written complaint at Sector 19 police station and also recorded their statement. Around 40 people, including family members, relatives and residents of Rajiv Colony, gathered at GMSH-16 against the postmortem examination. Later, they went to Sector 19 to record their statement. Sunil Kumar, one of the relatives, said that how can it be possible that people present in the house did not come to know about Ram Pal for last three days before finding his hanged body in the storeroom.

DSP (east) Udaypal Singh Rawat said, “We received the complaint and recorded the statement of victim’s kin. Though prima facie, there is no foul play, it is a sensitive matter. We tried to convince the kin for the postmortem because the exact cause of death will only be clear with the postmortem examination. We procured some brief history of victim. He had been a psychiatric patient too. He had received treatment from a Panchkula-based hospital. According to the servants at the house of Ex-DGP, Haryana, nobody noticed him when he entered the storeroom.” Ram Pal was found dead yesterday afternoon. Police were called and his family members in Rajiv Colony were informed about the body. Police had recovered no suicide note from the spot. A DDR was lodged at Sectpr 19 police station. Police will request to constitute a special panel of doctors to conduct the postmortem examination of body.