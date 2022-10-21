‘Thoughts of suicide crossed my mind’

A week after being granted bail by a Kharar court in the Chandigarh University (CU) video leak saga, Sunny Mehta — one of the men arrested in the case — walked out of jail earlier this week.

Sunny — who worked at a bakery in Himachal Pradesh and was picked up by the police hours after the alleged video leak case and the subsequent protests by students broke out — told The Indian Express that while in prison, the thoughts of dying by suicide crossed his mind several times.

“I was shattered with what had happened to me. I could never have imagined that such a thing would happen. I belong to a normal family and have never indulged in any such activities,” Sunny told The Indian Express.

He further said that on September 17, he received a call from the aunt of the woman accused in the case, who asked him about the issue.

“Her aunt called me up and asked me whether I had made videos of anyone. I told her that I had no idea what she was talking about. Next day, one of my friends told me about the entire incident,” Sunny said.

He added that he did know the woman accused in the case as they had met at the bakery where he was working. He claimed that he was friends with the woman accused but they were not on talking terms.

On September 17, a woman student of Chandigarh University was arrested following complaints by some hostellers that someone was allegedly making objectionable videos of them in a bathroom.

Following interrogation of the woman suspect, Sunny was arrested from near Shimla, along with another accused Rankaj Verma. Both Sunny and Rankaj are currently out on bail.

The court while granting bail to the duo had observed that both the accused had no role in the crime. Two other accused —Army man Sanjeev Singh and the woman suspect — were sent to judicial custody after their bail pleas were dismissed by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Nidhi Saini on October 12.

The police investigation in the case so far has revealed that Sanjeev Singh had allegedly misused the picture of Rankaj Verma on his social media account and was calling/blackmailing the woman accused for videos of her hostellers. It has also come to light in the course of investigations that videos were exchanged only between Sanjeev Singh and the woman accused and no other person was involved.