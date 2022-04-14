Suicide in Chandigarh Sector 41: Four hotel management students booked for abetment

CHANDIGARH POLICE on Thursday booked four hotel management students under sections of abetment to suicide, and common intention in connection to the death of Swayam Bhardwaj, 19, who had allegedly died by suicide at his rented accommodation at Sector 41 on April 7.

The FIR, under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), 34 (common intention) of IPC, was registered at Sector 39 police station.

The four suspects — including a woman — were the roommates as well as classmates of Swayam.

As per reports, Swayam, a resident of Delhi, was pursuing the hotel management course from Dr Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management, Sector 42. The suspects named in the FIR were identified as Nikhil, Tanuj, Mohit and one woman. The FIR was registered following the complaint of Swayam’s mother, Kusum Bhardwaj.

Kusum, in her complaint, has alleged that her son was forced to kill himself by his roommates who had reportedly made a video clip in which Swayam is shown apologising for an alleged act of sexual harassement done by him on a woman. One of the three men had then forwarded the video clip to Kusum. The complaint further says that within 36 hours of Kusum receiving the video on her phone, Swayam had taken teh extreme step. Sources said Kusum had submitted the video clip to police along with her complaint.

Sources said that Swayam had even moved out from his old rented accommodation and found a new place in Sector 41, a day before taking the extreme step.

“We have lodged an FIR based on the statement of the victim’s mother, Kusum Bhardwaj. There are many things which are yet to be verified. We want to collect more evidence. The statements of the four suspects will also be recorded,” a police officer said.

Yogesh Bhardwak, the uncle of Swayam, said, “We have been informed about the registration of the FIR against the four people. They

pushed Swayam to take the extreme step.”