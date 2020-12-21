Suicide bid at Singhu border: No financial problems, no idea why he tried to kill himself, says family

Family of Niranjan Singh at his home.

Family of the 65-year-old Punjab farmer who tried to take his own life at the Singhu border protest site said that they had no inkling that he would attempt suicide even when he spoke to them last night over phone. Niranjan Singh’s kin said that the family lives a respectable life and has no financial problems.

Niranjan Singh had left for the Singhu border with village Sarpanch Balbir Singh on Sunday in a group associated with farmer union Jamhoori Kisan Sabha. He had plan to stay there at Singhu for few days.

Niranjan Singh, whose wife died 13 years back, has five sons and the family owns around 25 acers of land.

One of his sons had died in the 90s and since they he has been looking after his widow and the couple’s four kids. His other four sons live separately.

Niranjan Singh’s granddaughter, Mandeep Kaur, said, “He is a deeply religious person. He told us that he would stay at Singhu for a while. He called last night and there was no sentiment of any dispersion or sadness in his voice. He talked normally. We were surprised when we heard about his suicide attempt.”

She added, “We have no financial problems. My grandfather has around nine acres of agriculture land to himself. We don’t have to pay any debt. Our accounts are clear. The financial condition of the house is fine. Two of my brothers work in Dubai. Three of us are married and only my younger brother is unmarried. There is nothing that is bothering family financially or otherwise.”

According to Mandeep, Niranjan Singh is deeply religious person. “He would go to gurdwaras at 3 am in morning. Due to his inspiration, all in family do path (reciting of Gurbani) daily. My grandfather would listen to Gurbani live from Golden Temple for two hours every evening. So he was very much a satisfied person,” she said.

In fact, she is known as Jathedar Niranjan Singh across the village due to his religious interests.

Sarpanch Balbir Singh, who accompanied him to Singhu in a car, said:”We are attached to Jamhoori Kisan Sabha and left for Singhu on Sunday. He didn’t gave us any impression that he was going to attempt suicide. He consumed poison and raised Bole So Nihal slogans. Then he talked to media and explained why he did it. Politically he was active with SAD and now days he was with Ranjit Singh Brahmpura faction. He also participated in Akali morchas from time to time. He was an active Akali worker,” said.

