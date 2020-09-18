Sufficient ICU, ventilators in Panchkula hospitals: DC

The district administration has not refuted any particular statistic or fact mentioned in the article. Hence, we stand by our report. (File)

THE PANCHKULA district administration in a press release on Thursday refuted a September 17 report published in The Indian Express titled ‘As Panchkula district runs out of critical care Covid beds, death toll mounts’, and said that it is not in public interest to publish such news amid a pandemic.

The statement said that there are sufficient number of ICUs and ventilators in the district’s private and government hospitals, and that according to Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Ahuja, there are 22 sampling centres and ILI tests are being conducted in high-risk areas, while critically ill patients are being admitted to hospitals regardless of where they come from and are regularly monitored.

It says that out of the 54 Covid deaths in the district so far, 52 died due to old age complications and co-morbidities.

OUR REPORT

Our report had stated the following:

*The district currently has 61 ventilators along with 81 ICU beds and an additional 1,200 beds for patients requiring moderate and asymptomatic care

*CMO Dr Jasjit Kaur told this newspaper: “Panchkula is witnessing a shortage of ICU beds as critical patients from the entire region are getting treatment in these hospitals. Efforts are on to add more beds as soon as possible.”

* Out of the 53 patients who had died due to Covid-19 (as on September 16, when the report was filed), 50 had co-morbidities, including chronic kidney diseases, diabetes, tuberculosis and hypertension. The dead included a 26-year-old woman, a 34-year-old man and two teenagers aged 14.

*A team of 110 doctors were spread across the district and they had various responsibilities besides collecting samples.

The district administration has not refuted any particular statistic or fact mentioned in the article. Hence, we stand by our report.

