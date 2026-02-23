‘Sudden flight cancellation without alternative arrangements constituted a deficiency in service’: District Consumer Commission

In case by Chandigarh residents, consumer panel also holds insurer guilty of repudiation of insurance claim

By: Express News Service
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 09:25 PM IST
flightsThe ruling found "deficiency in service" for flight cancellation and insurance claim repudiation. (Source: Express Archives)
Make us preferred source on Google

Observing that sudden cancellation of a flight without alternative arrangements and repudiation of the insurance claim constituted a “deficiency in service”, the District Consumer Commission has held an airline and insurer guilty.

The insurer was asked to pay a total of Rs 50,000 to two city residents along with an interest of 9 per cent per annum from the date of filing the complaint by the two city residents on August 20, 2021. The commission also directed for reimbursement of the excess airfare the complainants spent on alternative tickets. Both the airline and the insurance company were also jointly asked to also pay Rs 9,000 as compensation.

The complainants, Sanjeev Jain and Rinki Jain, stated in their complaint that they had booked a flight from Surat to Delhi, which was scheduled to depart at 7.45 am on August 25, 2019, and arrive at 9.30 am, but it was cancelled, causing considerable inconvenience. They said they could not reschedule as no option was available within 24 hours of departure and were forced to purchase same-day alternative tickets costing Rs 5,400 each.

They further told the consumer panel that the disruption led them to cancel their train tickets from Delhi to Phagwara, resulting in an additional loss of Rs 1,730. Despite emailing the airline on August 28, 2019 seeking a refund and compensation, they alleged they received no satisfactory response.

In its reply, the airline, Air India, argued that safety checks are paramount and even minor technical concerns can necessitate cancellation, adding that passenger safety outweighs financial considerations. It also said the original ticket amount had been refunded in April 2021 and denied any deficiency in service.

The insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, contended that the complainants domestic travel policy was valid only for August 25, 2019, and their claim was rejected because they failed to submit required documents, including a letter from the airline, despite being asked in January 2020.

After examining the record, the commission observed that sudden cancellation without alternative arrangements and repudiation of the insurance claim constituted “deficiency in service”. It noted that while consumers cannot receive double compensation for the same loss, they are entitled to indemnification.

Story continues below this ad

The panel directed the airline to reimburse the excess amount spent on alternative tickets after adjusting the refunded fare, ordered the insurance company to pay Rs 25,000 each to the complainants (Rs 50,000 in total) under the policy, and instructed both the airline and the insurance company to jointly pay Rs 9,000 as compensation.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
lutyens bust
Lutyens’ bust replaced with Rajaji’s: Decolonisation and its layered messaging
While she achieved superstardom as a child artiste, she also made her mark as a leading actor, and her debut film as a heroine became an industry hit.
Mollywood's most successful child superstar was also a style icon; her debut film as lead actress broke records; she quit at height of her fame
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
Zimbabwe vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE
Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
Advertisement