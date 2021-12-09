Punjab: Sucha Singh Chhotepur returns to Shiromani Akali Dal, to contest from Batala

Former Punjab minister and ex-state convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sucha Singh Chhotepur on Thursday returned to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Welcoming him into the party fold, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced Chhotepur as the SAD-BSP alliance candidate from Batala for the Punjab assembly polls and made him senior vice-president of the party.

Chhotepur said: “Today, I feel very happy after returning to my old house”. Calling Akali Dal a regional party having a “proud history”, he said the party is known for making sacrifices for the interest of Punjab.

Chhotepur was removed as state AAP chief and expelled from the party in 2016 after a video surfaced purportedly showing him accepting money from a party volunteer. Chhotepur, however, denied the allegations. After falling out with the AAP, Chhotepur went on to form Apna Punjab Party (APP).

Chhotepur contested assembly elections five times and won twice from Dhariwal, first as an SAD candidate in 1985 and then as an independent in 2002. He was a minister for health and tourism in the Surjit Singh Barnala government. He joined Congress in 2009 and moved to the AAP ahead of the 2014 parliament elections.

Sukhbir said Chhotepur was “an old Taksali Akali leader who was with the Akali Dal even before me”.

He said with Chhotepur joining the party, the SAD has got a big boost in the Majha region of Punjab. The SAD president said Chhotepur had made the biggest contribution to establishing the AAP in Punjab. Sukhbir said after it “ditched” Chhotepur, the AAP’s downfall began in Punjab. He described Chhotepur as “a noble man who struggled hard to earn a reputation for him”.

“It is a big jolt to the AAP, as many others associated with Chhotepur have also joined SAD,” said Sukhbir.

Chhotepur, meanwhile, said there were “conspiracies from the outside to weaken Punjab” and only a regional party could “work for the interests of the state”.

He said the state had been subjected to “discrimination on the issue of the capital, leaving out Punjabi speaking areas and not taking care of minorities”. He said the SAD is a Panthic party that worked for the welfare of all and that “if Punjab could be saved, only Akali Dal can do it”.

Chhotepur also urged Akali patron Parkash Singh Badal to reach out to the party leaders who had parted ways with it and bring them back into the party fold.

Chhotepur hit out at the AAP, saying there was “lot of difference in what it says and what it does”.

Responding to a question, Chhotepur said he had “not accepted any money from abroad”. He said all of the AAP’s bank accounts were in Delhi and no account was in Punjab. He added that he collected money for the elections and deposited “Rs 25 to 30 lakh with the AAP in Delhi, but was not given receipt”.

Accusing AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of “misleading” people of Punjab, Chhotepur said what guarantee he (Kejriwal) was giving when “out of 20 party MLAs, only nine remain with the party now”.

“People of Punjab will not accept outsiders. Punjab is safe in the hands of a regional party,” he added.