Success Story | How this Mohali-based entrepreneur is reshaping the city’s commercial landscape

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Written by Asmita Maini
Some entrepreneurs inherit a business. Others discover an opportunity. For Mohit Bansal, Founder and Managing Director of GMI Infra, the dream began thousands of miles away in New York.
As a student in the United States, he often found himself looking up at the city’s iconic skyline. Beyond the glass and steel, he saw something more enduring – buildings that would outlive their creators.
“I wanted to create something that would stand for generations,” he recalls.
Today, that ambition is taking shape in Mohali, where GMI Infra is developing commercial infrastructure aimed at transforming the region’s business landscape.
A foundation built on values
Long before he entered the world of real estate, Bansal’s outlook had been shaped at home.
Raised in a family devoted to public service, with both his parents and grandfather serving the Government of Punjab, discipline, integrity, and responsibility were woven into everyday life.
The person he credits most, however, is his mother. “She made sure I gave my best in everything I did. Whatever I have built in life rests on the foundation she laid,” he says.
Learning beyond the classroom
Bansal studied Computer Science and Applied Mathematics in the United States, subjects that continue to influence his leadership style.
Computer Science taught him the value of building strong systems before execution, while Mathematics instilled financial discipline.
“Managing finances is the core of any business. It can make you or break you,” he says. Those lessons have remained central to every decision he has taken as an entrepreneur.
Seeing potential where others did not
When Bansal returned to India, he noticed a stark contrast between cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon, which had grown rapidly on the back of private investment in commercial infrastructure, and the Chandigarh-Mohali region.
He believed the region had everything required to emerge as a major business destination – talent, connectivity, and government support. What it lacked, he felt, was world-class commercial infrastructure.
That conviction led to the creation of GMI Infra.
“The region already had the potential. It simply needed infrastructure that matched it,” he says.
Turning obstacles into strengths
Like most entrepreneurial journeys, the road was far from smooth.
Punjab’s complex land acquisition process, involving fragmented ownership and complicated documentation, emerged as one of the company’s biggest challenges.
Instead of treating it as a setback, Bansal immersed himself in understanding land records, legal procedures, and classifications.
What initially appeared to be a hurdle eventually became one of GMI Infra’s biggest competitive advantages.
One of the company’s defining moments came with its first major acquisition in Sector 102 Alpha. The subsequent construction of a national highway alongside the project transformed the area into one of Mohali’s fastest-growing commercial corridors.
Looking back, Bansal smiles. “I didn’t choose real estate. Real estate chose me.”
People before projects
For Bansal, buildings may define a company, but people define its success.
He believes employee well-being directly influences customer satisfaction and has invested in a work culture that emphasises health, security, and support, including comprehensive health insurance.
“If your employees are genuinely happy, they give you their best. You can’t pretend to care about people – they always know the difference,” he says.
Preparing for the future
While commercial real estate remains GMI Infra’s core business, the company is now looking beyond traditional development.
Its next phase of growth includes data centres and technology-driven infrastructure, sectors Bansal believes will play a pivotal role in India’s digital economy.
His international exposure, he says, has helped him identify emerging trends early.
“You cannot lead from behind. You have to position yourself for where the world is going, not where it has been.”
Life beyond business
Away from work, Bansal enjoys badminton and squash, believing physical fitness is essential for sustained professional performance. He also spends time on charitable and community initiatives, which he says help him remain grounded despite business success.
Advice for young entrepreneurs
His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: embrace emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, work smart, stay financially disciplined, invest in your physical and mental well-being, and never lose faith in yourself.
“Believe in yourself and don’t give up. Every successful journey has moments of doubt. The people who succeed are not always the most talented – they are the ones who refuse to stop.”
(Asmita Maini is an intern with The Indian Express)
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