Success Story | How this Mohali-based entrepreneur is reshaping the city’s commercial landscape

When Mohit Bansal returned to India, he noticed a stark contrast between cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Gurgaon, which had grown rapidly on the back of private investment in commercial infrastructure, and the Chandigarh-Mohali region. (Photo Credit: Special Arrangement)

Written by Asmita Maini

Some entrepreneurs inherit a business. Others discover an opportunity. For Mohit Bansal, Founder and Managing Director of GMI Infra, the dream began thousands of miles away in New York.

As a student in the United States, he often found himself looking up at the city’s iconic skyline. Beyond the glass and steel, he saw something more enduring – buildings that would outlive their creators.

“I wanted to create something that would stand for generations,” he recalls.

Today, that ambition is taking shape in Mohali, where GMI Infra is developing commercial infrastructure aimed at transforming the region’s business landscape.