Success Story | How a ruined pair of shoes inspired the rise of SHOEGR

Written by Asmita Maini

In a world fascinated by billion-dollar startup valuations and glamorous entrepreneurial journeys, the story of SHOEGR began with something remarkably ordinary: a pair of beige suede shoes.

For most people, damaged footwear is a minor inconvenience. For Panchkula-based entrepreneur Anuj Sachdeva, it became the starting point of a business that would go on to redefine shoe care for Indian consumers.

Roots in a middle-class upbringing

Growing up in a middle-class family in Panchkula, Sachdeva was raised on values that rarely make headlines but often shape successful lives: honesty, discipline, and consistency.

His father spent his entire career working at HMT in Pinjore, supporting a family of six as the sole breadwinner. There were no shortcuts or dramatic breakthroughs, only a steadfast commitment to hard work and responsibility.

“Watching my father go to work every day taught me that success is built through consistency, not shortcuts. That lesson stayed with me throughout my life,” says Sachdeva.

Years later, those same principles would become the foundation of SHOEGR.

From corporate professional to entrepreneur

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Unlike many startup founders who dream of entrepreneurship from an early age, Sachdeva followed a more conventional path.

After graduating in computer science engineering from Kurukshetra University in 2012, he spent more than a decade in the corporate world. His career spanned software development, testing and product management, taking him through startup environments as well as Fortune 500 companies. His final corporate role was director of product management at PrepLadder.

Those years helped him develop a deep understanding of consumer behaviour and product development, skills that would later prove invaluable.

Yet the idea for SHOEGR had been quietly taking shape for years.

The incident that sparked an idea

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The inspiration dates back to 2013, when Sachdeva purchased a pair of suede shoes that cost him nearly eight days’ salary.

When the shoes became dirty, he struggled to find suitable products to maintain them. Eventually, he handed them over to a local cleaner, only to see the expensive pair ruined beyond repair.

“It wasn’t just about losing a pair of shoes. It was the frustration of not having access to the right products or services. For years, I avoided buying premium footwear because of that experience,” he recalls.

The incident lingered in his mind.

Then, in 2019, a casual conversation with friends revealed that his experience was far from unique. Almost everyone had a story about damaged shoes, poor maintenance services, or the absence of reliable shoe-care products.

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What appeared to be a common frustration suddenly looked like a significant market opportunity.

Building a new category

SHOEGR was launched in August 2021 with just 330 shoe-cleaning kits.

The challenge, however, was not simply selling a product. It was convincing consumers that shoe care deserved attention in the first place.

India had enthusiastically embraced sneaker culture, premium footwear and lifestyle fashion, but shoe maintenance remained largely overlooked.

As a result, Sachdeva and his team found themselves educating customers before they could market to them. Content creation, product demonstrations, and consumer awareness campaigns became just as important as managing inventory and generating sales.

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“We realised very early that we weren’t only selling products. We were building awareness and trying to create a completely new habit among consumers,” he says.

Overcoming early challenges

Another major challenge was distribution.

The team quickly recognised that visibility was more important than large advertising budgets. Establishing a strong presence across online marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms, and the company’s own website became a priority.

Once those distribution channels were firmly in place, growth followed more steadily.

Like many startups, SHOEGR also operated under financial constraints in its early years. Limited resources forced the company to remain disciplined and thoughtful in every decision it made.

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What initially appeared to be a disadvantage eventually became one of its greatest strengths.

“The lack of unlimited resources forced us to focus on what truly mattered. Every decision had to create value,” says Sachdeva.

The first signs of success

The initial signs of success arrived sooner than expected.

Early batches repeatedly sold out, with demand consistently outpacing supply. But for Sachdeva, the real validation came when customers returned to purchase again.

Repeat orders signalled something more meaningful than strong sales figures. They indicated a change in consumer behaviour.

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Customers were not simply trying a new product; they were adopting a new habit.

As SHOEGR expanded across platforms such as Amazon and Zepto, the numbers continued to strengthen. Orders arriving throughout the day demonstrated that shoe care was no longer a niche concept but an emerging category in its own right.

Lessons in entrepreneurship

The entrepreneurial journey transformed Sachdeva as much as it transformed his company.

Having managed large teams within structured corporate environments, he discovered that entrepreneurship demanded an entirely different mindset. There were no predefined systems and no departments to which every challenge could be delegated.

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Like most startup founders, he often found himself handling responsibilities far outside his area of expertise.

The experience taught him patience, humility and resilience.

“Entrepreneurship pushes you into situations you never imagined. It teaches you to adapt quickly, stay humble and keep moving forward despite uncertainty,” he says.

Advice for aspiring entrepreneurs

Today, when Sachdeva reflects on SHOEGR’s growth, he speaks less about revenue and more about personal development.

For him, entrepreneurship does not merely create businesses; it creates stronger individuals.

His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: start before you feel completely ready. “The perfect moment never arrives. Markets change, plans evolve, and uncertainty never disappears. The important thing is to take the first step and stay committed long enough to learn and grow,” he says.

(Asmita Maini is an intern with The Indian Express)