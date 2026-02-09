Success story | Building a judicial legacy through teaching

In a profession that celebrates rank holders and officers in robes, the role of teachers who shape them is often overlooked. Urvijay Brar’s journey stands out for this reason. He did not become a judge, yet has mentored thousands who did, quietly building a judicial legacy through the classroom.

Born and raised in Sangrur, Punjab, Brar grew up as an only child in a nuclear family. His father, a law graduate who never practised, and his homemaker mother ensured stability but a few privileges. Academically average in his early years, he experienced a turning point when his family sent him to Army Public School, Jaipur, in Class 4. The discipline and structure there shaped his formative years and work ethic.

He enrolled in Bhai Gurdas College of Law, Sangrur, in 2007 and completed his law degree in 2012. Like many law students, he aspired to join the judicial services and began preparing for the examinations while still in his fourth year.

Accidental teacher, deliberate mentor

In 2011, a vacancy opened at the coaching academy where he was preparing. Seeking financial independence, Brar applied and began teaching judicial aspirants while still a student. Teaching was never part of his plan. But when he missed qualifying the judicial examination by a single mark, his trajectory shifted. By then, the classroom had begun to feel like a calling rather than a stopgap.

In 2013, he set up his own academy with just five students. For six months, no new admissions came. The struggle was relentless, but Brar persisted, guided by two beliefs: that teaching is a duty bestowed by the Almighty, and that no one is truly self-made, with success shaped by family, friends and circumstances.

From 5 students to a thousand

Growth was gradual. By 2014, enrolments began to rise. In 2016, the academy crossed 100 students for the first time. Today, more than a decade later, it teaches between 700 and 1,000 students every year.

His personal life mirrored this trajectory. When he founded the academy, he was dating the woman who would later become his wife. Both struggled in their early careers. Within two years, she cleared the judicial examination and became a judge in Punjab, while his academy found its footing. Brar credits her as his most trusted advisor, whose experience gave him a rare understanding of law as studied, practised and adjudicated.

Story continues below this ad

A philosophy of feeling the law

Brar’s teaching rests on two principles. First, law must be taught through lived experience, with examples that students can relate to. Learning, he believes, should engage all senses, especially the sense of feeling. Second, law is inherently simple because its purpose is justice. If justice is social, law must be explained through real life contexts rather than abstract theory.

His financial journey began modestly, with a first salary of Rs 5,000 per month. By 2019–20, he was financially secure enough to support his family. That was when he decided to teach purely for passion, not income.

A personal constitution

Between 2011 and 2013, while juggling teaching and preparation, Brar observed systemic gaps affecting students and teachers. Before launching his academy, he drafted a personal “constitution”, a set of principles governing how the institution would function. Twelve years later, he still follows it, using it to resolve disputes and guide decisions.

Digital shift and systemic gaps

The post-Covid phase brought new challenges. Online coaching expanded reach but diluted emotional connection. Students were distant, their anxieties less visible. Ed-tech companies approached his academy for acquisition, and there was a growing shortage of committed teachers willing to innovate. Over time, Brar built a team aligned with his values.

He remains candid about legal education. Students arrive after five years of law school, having studied the same subjects, yet remain underprepared and dependent on coaching. For him, this reflects systemic failure rather than personal success.

Story continues below this ad

Grounded in purpose

Married in 2018 and now a father to a daughter, Rabab, born in 2024, Brar remains grounded. He believes learning never ends and that evolution requires humility and honesty.