Success of Maruti is a sign of strong India-Japan ties: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via a video conference, Sunday, laid the foundation stone of Maruti-Suzuki’s third plant at Haryana’s Industrial Model Township (IMT), Kharkhoda in Sonipat district.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that this expansion will form the basis of immense future potential for Suzuki. He said that the success of Maruti-Suzuki is also a sign of strong India-Japan partnership. “Relations between the two countries have reached new heights in the past 8 years.”

In his address, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar appreciated the decision of Maruti Suzuki to set up the third plant in Haryana. He said that the decision to set up the plant in Haryana helps 21st century India to move towards realising its dream of ‘Self-reliant India’ and ‘Make in India’.

“The project will usher the next phase of industrial revolution in Haryana and over 11,000 people will get employment from this plant. The Maruti Suzuki Company has completed four decades in Haryana and it has made a remarkable contribution in giving the state its special identity in the automobile sector. Of 1,450 Japanese companies in India, 28 per cent have invested in Haryana,” he said, adding, “We do not believe in B2B, G2G but H2H that is Heart to Heart relationship”.

At present, about 50 per cent of the cars made in India are produced in Haryana. The project of Maruti Suzuki is estimated to cost over Rs 18,000 crore. This will generate employment for 11,000 skilled, unskilled and semi-skilled persons. The first phase of the plant will be commissioned by 2025 with a manufacturing capacity of 2.5 lakh units per annum.

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said that with the establishment of Maruti and Suzuki plants in Kharkhoda, the area would develop on the lines of Gurgaon and a large number of subsidiaries will also set up their industries in Kharkhoda. Chautala said that the state government will spend about Rs 900 crore on infrastructure facilities for the development of IMT Kharkhoda so that industrial development takes place in the area. “The state’s growth rate in the past 10 years has been 10 per cent,” he said.

Centre has given many big bonanzas to state

On the occasion, CM Khattar said that the Centre has given many projects to Haryana, including Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, Rail Coach Repair Factory, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway, Ballabgarh-Mujesar, Mundka Bahadurgarh, Gurugram. Projects such as Sikanderpur, Faridabad-Ballabgarh Metro Link, country’s first elevated railway track in Rohtak, Rohtak-Meham-Hansi railway line and National Cancer Institute on the campus of AIIMS, Jhajjar. Similarly, in the form of ‘Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor’, the central government has also approved a big project for the state.

Good environment for industry and business

The CM said that in the recent past, Haryana has not only emerged as a preferred destination for the investors, but the confidence of the investors in the state has been continuously strengthened. “Despite the pandemic, many big companies invested in Haryana and now Maruti Suzuki has set up its plant. It is the endeavor of the Haryana government to take forward the vision of making India a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024. In the past few years, an investment of Rs 40,000 crore has come to Haryana,” the CM said.