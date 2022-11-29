Substitution of PAPRA rule may not stop illegal colonies in state

With the substitution of Rule 31 of the Punjab Apartment and Property Regulation Act (PAPRA), 1995, and the notification of ‘compounding of offences’ under the same rule recently in case of development of an illegal colony, the Punjab government has officially declared that it will not bring in any new policy to regularise illegal colonies and the cut-off date for regularisation will also not be extended from March 18, 2018.

Also, no fresh applications for the regularisation of illegal colonies developed before March 18, 2018, will be entertained.

PAPRA rule 31 defines the compounding of offence for development of illegal colony and lays several conditions for getting licence to develop it.

But experts say that PAPRA rule may not be effective to check the development of illegal colonies in the state and the main reason behind it is – still active regularisation of the illegal colonies policy of 2018.

They say that colonisers – who are supposed to get registered the illegal colonies under compounding of offences now – are exploiting this 2018 policy and getting the NOCs of plots/buildings in their respective illegal colonies issued to get them registered, and evading various fees by avoiding registration under the PAPRA rule.

When their plots are being registered why would they go for compounding of offences to register their colonies under PAPRA rules, ask the experts? They say that already four years have passed after the 2018 policy and those who have not registered their colonies under it in the prescribed period implies that such colonies are illegal.

They say that both substitution of Rule 31 and the 2018 policy could not go hand in hand.

They say that the colonisers have not only developed several illegal colonies post-2018 but also extended the boundaries of illegal colonies developed before 2018 by purchasing adjacent lands and getting the NOCs for plots in these extended colonies too. And now all these could be legalised only under PAPRA rule 31 by following the conditions laid under it.

Chief administrator of Punjab Urban Planning Development Authority Apneet Riyait confirmed that there is no extension in cut-off date of regularisation of illegal colonies policy 2018.

“The colonisers of the illegal colonies developed after 18.3.2018 were pressuring the government to bring once again a new regularisation policy and extend the cut-off date of regularisation of illegal colonies from 18.3.2018 to 31.3.2022,” say sources in the Urban Planning and Development Department.

“Though the district-level bodies under Urban Planning and Development authorities have put the list of all illegal/unauthorised colonies on their respective sites, several such colonies lack details related to their boundaries. Also, the list of several illegal colonies under Local Bodies Department is not available online and NOCs are being issued for illegal colonies (but not regularised) carved before 2018 and formed after 2018,” a senior officer in the Local Bodies Department says, adding that poor people are becoming victims by putting all their life savings in such slum-like colonies lacking all the basic infrastructure.

“Unlike the previous government, this government’s step of neither extending the cut-off date beyond March 2018 nor bringing any new regularisation policies is quite welcome, but at the same time the government needs to take serious action against those colonisers who are exploiting the policy for regularising the plots in illegal colonies post-2018. Also, the government should implement the compounding of offences in real sense,” an expert says, adding that if the government fails then the creation of bad infrastructure in the state will continue beyond rectification.

Earlier four policies were brought in to regularise illegal colonies including three by SAD- BJP government in 2013, 2014 and 2016 and one by Congress in 2018, which extended the cut-off date from 31.3.2013 to 18.3.2018 and those who had not applied for regularisation under SAD-BJP regime could apply under the 2018 policy.

Now, the colonisers wanted the same new regularisation policy or extension in the application date under the 2018 policy but the present regime by notifying the compounding of offences under rule 31 of PAPRA rules has allowed the colonisers of the illegal colonies developed after 18.3.2018 and the illegal colonies developed before 18.3.2018 but not applied for regularisation under any of the regularisation of illegal colonies policies to get the offence for development of illegal colony compounded under the said rule and save themselves from the proceedings initiated or to be initiated against them for violation of provisions of PAPRA,1995. But they are misusing the 2018 policy by getting NOCs of plots by evading various charges under PAPRA rule to get their illegal colonies regularised, say experts.