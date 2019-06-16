Sub-panel recommends: Smart parking solutions, mobile-based app, smart card-based payment in Chandigarh

AFTER A failed attempt to introduce smart parking in the city, the sub-committee of the civic body finalising the terms and conditions of new parking contract has recommended mandatory smart parking solutions within 30 days of taking possession, a mobile-based application and smart card-based payment system yet again. The civic body has made it mandatory that the parking attendants should be at least middle pass.

Advertising

A meeting of the sub-committee under chairmanship of BJP councillor Arun Sood was held on Saturday evening where it was decided that the parking lots will be given to different contractors instead of one company.

The parking issue had courted a controversy when the Mumbai-based firm that was given the contract to manage the parking lots in the city failed to bring in smart parking facilities despite the fact that the residents were charged double. The firm failed to pay an instalment of Rs 3.69 crore, following which the agreement was terminated with them.

In the new terms and conditions that have been drafted, though yet to get the final approval of the House, it has been specified that smart card- based payment system will be provided by the licensee in one sector of every zone. “Swipe machines and other digital mode of payment will be provided by the licensee at every parking site. The licensee will issue zonal pass for one day, for one month as per rates approved and mention the name of parkings where these passes will be applicable,” it was stated.

Advertising

It has also been mentioned in the terms and conditions that only e-ticketing shall be allowed and boom barriers will be mandatory at Empire front, Sahib Singh front, Elante and lake parking lots.

Timings of parking lots would remain from 8 am to 12 midnight. Single control room for all zones in MC building will be set up. “MC will develop a single mobile application for all zones in city and licensees will equally share the expenditure of the same. Employees of licensee will wear i-card, cap, name plate, fluorescent jacket and should have qualification of middle pass and not less than 18 years,” it was stated.

A smart LED display at entry point of every parking lot displaying the real time occupancy of car/scooter and clearly visible to the user will be installed. Last time, the firm was given three months to introduce smart parking. It kept deferring and then didn’t introduce the smart parking facilities even as rates were doubled. This left the residents fuming as they had to shell out money for no facilities. Before the Lok Sabha elections, MP Kirron Kher had announced reducing the rates back to the previous ones.

There are 99 parking lots in the city. It has been decided that the parking lots will be divided into four zones. Sector 16 and 17 would be in one zone, sectors 22, 34, 35 and 43 would be in second zone and the rest of the parking lots would be in zone III, that is sectors 20, 26, Manimajra, Elante Mall Industrial Area Ph-I, Fun Republic and tourist buses parking, Manimajra. In zone 4 would be parking lots of sectors 7, 8 and 9 respectively.

‘No parking charges for first 10 minutes’

Office-bearers of Chandigarh Resident Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) on Saturday gave a memorandum to Arun Sood, chairman of Parking Committee, Municipal Corporation, in the committee meeting held with MC officials regarding suggestions of new parking charges in Chandigarh.

The association demanded exemption and no parking charges for the first 10 minutes for pick and drop facility. Parking charges for two-wheeler should be rationalised at Rs 5 for up to four hours and Rs 10 for a full day, they said.