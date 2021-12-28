Sub-Junior Badminton Ranking Tournament to be held

The First Ashwani Gupta Memorial Sub-Junior Badminton Ranking Tournament will be held from January 2 to 9 at Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex, Sector 3, Panchkula. The tournament will be organised by the Sports Promotion Society under the aegis of the Badminton Association of India.

“The tournament will see more than 2,450 entries from all over India. More than 2,400 matches will be played during the tournament and the main draw matches will be held in Panchkula. The qualifying matches will also be played at Sector 38 Sports Complex, Chandigarh. More than 880 boys and 550 girls will compete in the tournament and 55 officials will officiate in the tournament,” said Gian Chand Gupta, speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, who is also one of the organisers of the tournament.

Haryana CM Khattar will inaugurate the tournament on January 2.

Melbin from Kerala would be the tournament’s chief referee and S Muralidharan will be the BAI observer. Haryana Sports minister, Sandeep Singh, will be the chief guest on the inaugural day of the main draw on January 6. Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya will be the chief guest on the final day of the tournament.

“While the hall sees the presence of ten courts, all Covid-19 safety guidelines will be followed and players will be allowed at the courts only prior to their matches. The officials will be headed by Melbin, an experienced chief referee. We hope to see some of the best talents from India competing in the tournament,” added Gupta.