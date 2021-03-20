Study on impact of PMKVY-2 released

It highlighted the on-ground impact of skilling initiatives driven by the central government and the state government in Punjab under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 2.

The study ‘Impact of PMKVY-2 on the Skilling and Employment’ was released at Indian School of Business (ISB) on Friday. Punjab Technical Education and Industrial Training Minister Charanjit Singh Channi released the report.

Presenting the significant finding of the reports, Professor Chandan Chowdhury, Executive Director, Munjal Institute for Global Manufacturing, said, “The study shows that the CSSM scheme has been more impactful through State Skill Development Mission (SSDM) and their robust skilling ecosystem within districts.We are sure that the comparative analysis of both components will give a deep insight into the efficiency of implementing a program by the Centre and State Governments.”

He also added that based on the CSSM and CSCM schemes comparative analysis, it is recommended that share of funds allocation for the CSSM component be increased.