Students urge Syndicate to bring medical college under its ambit

After a disaffiliation notice being served to the Homeopathic Medical College and Hospital,Sector 26,by the Panjab University for non compliance of conditions,medical students staged a protest on Thursday demanding that the PU syndicate members should bring the medical college under their ambit.

Sporting black badges,around 100 students of the college held a protest outside the PU administration block.

A third year student of the college said,We handed over the application to the Syndicate members of the university. We want either the UT Administration or Panjab University to take charge of the medical college,so that its infrastructure can be improved and quality education is provided to the students.

The protesters said that they were facing a lot of problems at the college. They have mentioned them in the application as well.

Another student complained,There is no hostel facility for outstation students. Students of the anatomy department need a human body as part of their course work,but the college had failed to arrange one for the past five years. There are only 10 teachers in the college,while around 35 teachers are required. Owing to these lapses,the syllabus is not completed in time. The infrastructure of the college is also very poor,there are just four classes in the college. Despite bringing all these problems to the notice of Principal K K Dhiman and management members several times,nothing has been done, she added.

The protesters said,We are being victimised to the fight between the management and PU Syndicate members. If our demands are not met,then we will hold another protest outside the governors residence.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App