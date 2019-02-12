Students protest at Panjab University over life term to three Sikh youths

Students For Society (SFS) on Monday called for a protest inside Punjab University over the judgment giving life imprisonment to three Sikh youths last week. Holding placards, which say “without dissent there will be no democracy”, and chanting slogans against the government the protesters gathered at the student centre inside the university around 1:30 pm.

“We strongly condemn this judgment. We demand this punishment to be revoked and release of those who have been arrested,” Hasanpreet Kuar, an SFS member, said while addressing the protesting students. She added this is the first of its type case in which youngsters were given such punishment for carrying mere literature and not any kind of ammunition.

“Congress government in the state is following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab by branding dissent as Khalistanis. This judgment is farcical,” she added.

Three Sikh youths were awarded life imprisonment by Nawanshahar court on charges of waging war against the state. The accused were charged on basis of possessing incriminating literature. “ This is not a war against the state as they were charged. Anyone can carry a book no matter what that book is related. This is a very serious threat to democracy. We demand the release of every political prisoner.” Gurpreet said.

Meanwhile, Students Organization of India(SOI) also condemned the judgment. Chetan Chaudhary, an SOI member said, “It is condemnable that without any ammunition or intent to harm the integrity of the nation that three youths were sentenced to life imprisonment. Carrying a book or pamphlet does not make anyone a terrorist,” he said.