Students’ protest against CAA brings Chandigarh to a standstill

During the student organisations’ protest march from Panjab University to Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) During the student organisations’ protest march from Panjab University to Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

The students’ protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) brought the city to a standstill on Thursday.

The protest, organised by students from Panjab University, was also meant to express their solidarity with their counterparts of Jamia Millia Ismalia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The march which began as a smaller crowd of students from centre and left-affiliated political organisation on campus, lower in strength than the police officials stationed to regulate their activities, grew into a massive column of marchers by the time it ended in Sector 17. Not only students, but alumni, parents, a few young children and faculty members from Panjab University also took part in the protest.

Sangeet, a young mother, and her two schoolgoing sons were some of the first people to join the students during the preparations for the protest at the Student Centre. “My children, who are American citizens since they were born there, had been deported by the Indian government. After much struggle, they have got an extension of six months. I am a resident of Mohali now and it’s bizarre that my children have been asked to leave the country,” Sangeet said, while her two sons run around with posters stating “Do my clothes say that I am an immigrant?” and “In solidarity with Jamia”!

Muslim community of Muslim community of Chandigarh gathered at Sector 20 Masjid Ground to protest against CAA on Thursday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

“I don’t want my children to think it is ok to remain quiet in an atmosphere of hate and violence. I don’t want them to be influenced by their classmates who have been taught by their parents to hate on the basis of religion. That is why I brought them to these protests,” Sangeet said.

The march, which was as peaceful and organised as it was loud and assertive, reflected the atmosphere of peace and inclusivity that many citizens participating in it were chanting and sloganeering for. “Please, my only wish is that all protesters gathered here should stand up for justice and human rights of all our citizens. Do not engage in any violent form of protest, or it will dilute the message of peace and unity we wish to deliver,” said a protestor at the Student Centre before the march began from there.

Beyond the civility of the protesters, what stood out was the co-operation and efficient management of the police, who managed the traffic while ushering the column of marchers in the direction of the Plaza in Sector 17. “There are more than 200 of us stationed here as a precautionary measure. The students had asked for prior permission from the authorities so we are just here to make sure everything occurs smoothly,” said a police person stationed at the venue.

Although the protest was peaceful, the anticipation of violence by security personnel was grounded in reports of nationwide student protests ending in physical clashes between protesters and security forces, with news of several protesters being detained across cities of India. In Chandigarh as well, a small scuffle erupted between ABVP and NSUI students on Thursday, where five NSUI members were detained for a few hours.

A small group of protesters from North East Students’ Association huddled together and chanted “Long Live Assam” and called for an end to the new citizenship law.

“We are always ignored, but the fight against CAA and for preserving the existence and culture for the indigenous Assamese people is something that cannot be ignored anymore. There are six people who have died in Assam while protesting, but the news hasn’t reached everyone because of the internet blackout,” said Abhilash Rajkhowa, an Assamese student who gave a speech to the crowd gathered at Sector 17 Plaza. “We need you all to amplify our voice, before it’s too late for our people,” Rajkhowa said.

Apart from students, parents and professors, a large number of advocates too gathered at the site, voicing their opinions against the CAA and the National Register for Citizens (NRC). “It is time for everyone to speak up, regardless of whether they are a student or not,” said Rajeev Godara, an advocate and Haryana unit president of Swaraj India. Apart from speaking out at the event, the advocates offered their services by circulating a message with a few numbers of lawyers who can be contacted in case a protester is detained.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App