Students from PGI visit Japan under Sakura Science Exchange Program

A group of students from the Department of Medical Parasitology of PGI recently received and award and subsequently visited Japan — under the Sakura Science Exchange Program — from January 31 to February 8.

The visit of the students to Japan was completely funded by Japan Science and Technology Agency.

The Sakura Science Program strives to support the development of talented human resources from overseas who have the potential to contribute to innovation in science and technology, accelerate the international brain cycle, to promote continuous collaboration, cooperation, and interaction between Japanese educational and research institutes and overseas ones.

During their visit, the students visited the laboratory of Dr Shinichi Inoue, Associate Professor, at Nagasaki University Japan.

They were made aware of the cutting-edge technology of the Japanese laboratories and underwent training on the use of various technologies. They also received training on the use of transgenic mice for the study of immunology in malaria. ENS