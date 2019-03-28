Students from 23 Indian states to take part in 6th Electric Solar Vehicle Championship

Punjab Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy Sources Gurpreet Singh Kangar inaugurated 6th Electric Solar Vehicle Championship 2019 at Chandigarh University, Mohali, Wednesday.

The five-day long mega event is being held at the university in collaboration with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India. Student teams from more than 60 universities and colleges across 23 states of the country will take part in this event. Working concept solar vehicles developed by students of these states will be presented in the competition.

“Solar-powered vehicles are the future of automobile industry. As India moves in the direction to be world leader in the field of solar power, it is important to involve our youth to understand the technology and build futuristic products using them” said Gurpreet Singh Kangar, Punjab Cabinet Minister.

During the championship, students will compete in categories like, ‘best designed vehicle’, ‘most efficient vehicle’, ‘engine and gear testing’, ‘endurance testing’ and ‘Plan-B model’. Prizes worth Rs 15.58 lakh would be given to the winners of different categories.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, president of Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers India, was also present at the event. While addressing students, he said, “We need to seriously look into alternate source of energy as the alarming rate of consumption of fossil fuels is not only putting a risk to our future energy needs, but is also causing serious damage to the environment”.

While talking to Chandigarh Newsline, media coordinator at Chandigarh University, Prabhdeep Singh, said, “This is the first of its kind event held in north-India. The aim of this event is to create awareness among people about using renewable sources of energy as an alternative source of energy.”

“It is a platform for innovative students to showcase their talent and to demonstrate how each of them can make a difference by using technology for betterment of the nation.” he added.