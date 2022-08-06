Students find general test time-consuming

Day two of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 phase 2 tests went smoothly for most candidates who appeared for the examination at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, Mohali, on Thursday. Most candidates appeared for English, general test, psychology, where many found the general test paper time-consuming.

Mannat Sharma, the Class XII CBSE humanities topper, appeared for the CUET exams in six subjects including learning science, economics, English, general test, psychology and sociology. She gave two exams in one day. In first slot, she gave exams in four subjects and in the evening shift she appeared for two subjects.

She said, “The economics exam was a bit tricky and the numerical in general test took time to complete”. In the second shift, the exam started half an hour late because of technical glitches.

Another student, Tanima Tandon, appeared for psychology, English, general test and physical education in the morning slot. “The general test mainly focused on questions from Class 10-level mathematics, which were a little twisted and time-consuming. Rest of the exams were quite stress-free,” she said.

“In Psychology, most questions were based on diseases which unexpected, but the answers were easy to find. In the English language paper, they had focused on vocabulary and grammar which was a bit easy,” said Rupinder, who gave the exam in three subjects.

The NTA is conducting the CUET 2022 examination to offer admission to candidates in 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities. Around 6,80,000 candidates are expected to appear for the CUET phase 2 exams.

The second phase of the exams has commenced from August 4 to 20. The tests are conducted in two slots, the morning slot begins from 9 am and the second slot scheduled from 3 pm. The examination centres are located at different places in approximately 300 cities in India and nine cities abroad.