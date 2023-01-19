scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

800 students, DC form human chain to create awareness about drug abuse

The 3-km-long human chain was formed from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium to Deputy Commissioner Office Fazilka.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal with students on Wednesday. (Express Photo)
800 students, DC form human chain to create awareness about drug abuse
Around 800 students of Fazilka district – under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Senu Duggal – along with teachers and senior officials, formed a human chain on Wednesday to create awareness of the dangers of drugs and to unite people against the menace.



Besides the deputy commissioner, 97,304 students from all government schools of the district (468 primary schools and 232 upper primary schools) took a pledge to stay away from drugs and to fight against drug addiction.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner said that there is no place for drugs in a healthy, educated and advanced society. She said that Fazilka is a border district and the neighbouring country is always trying to send drugs here. So, it is important that every citizen should be aware of this social evil (drug addiction) and the victims, if any, should get treatment. The students should take this message to society, she added.

Duggal said that Punjab government is leaving no stone unturned to rid the state of the drug menace. And in such a scenario, social awareness and social participation is required, she added.

The deputy commissioner said, “If everyone cooperates, we can beat drug addiction.” The treatment of drug addicts is done by Punjab government in government hospitals free of charge and the identity of such persons is protected, Duggal said.

The students enthusiastically took part in the programme and raised slogans against drugs.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mandeep Kaur,
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sandeep Kumar, SDM Nikas Khinchar, Deputy DEO Pankaj Angi and Anju Sethi, among others, were present.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 01:53 IST
