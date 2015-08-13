Students celebrate International Youth Day

During International Youth Day celebrations at Post-Graduate Government College for Girls in Sector 42, Chandigarh, on Wednesday. (Source: Express Photo by Sumit Malhotra)

The Chandigarh State AIDS Control Society organised International Youth Day Wednesday for the purpose of drawing attention to youth issues. To mark the day, Government Polytechnic for Women, Sector 10, Chandigarh, held inter-college rangoli, collage, and skit competitions on its premises. The slogan given by NACO for this day was ‘Kadam Badhao – Make a Change’.

UT Adviser Vijay Dev inaugurated the programme by flagging off a motor bike rally. More than 250 college students moved around the city carrying colourful balloons. They also displayed messages on HIV/AIDS.

As many as 22 collages were made from waste, as a tribute to late Nek Chand.

Anurag Agarwal, Secretary (Health), appreciated the effort which was a medium to educate the youth about the dangers of an unhealthy lifestyle.

To celebrate the day, around 50 students of IAYP (International Award for Young People), a club of Dikshant International School, undertook a cleanliness drive in Sector 7, Panchkula.

The students also conducted a special assembly where they spoke on ‘Youth Civic Engagement’, the theme set by the UN this year. Mitul Dikshit, Chairman, Dikshant International School, said, “It is important to empower students to come up with fresh ideas and implement them for the betterment of society.”

