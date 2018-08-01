Student union polls in Haryana after 22 years

Student union polls were stopped in 1996 by the then Bansi Lal government. (Representational Image) Student union polls were stopped in 1996 by the then Bansi Lal government. (Representational Image)

Student union elections would be held in colleges and universities of Haryana in the last week of September or in the first week of October, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday.

Issuing directions in this regard to all deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) through video-conferencing, he told them to make arrangements to ensure that the elections were held in a peaceful manner.

Student union polls were stopped in 1996 by the then Bansi Lal government. The BJP had promised to revive student union elections in its election manifesto ahead of the 2014 Assembly polls.

