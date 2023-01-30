‘Student politics, a great way to influence youth’

Student politics has been a significant part of campus life for as long as we can remember. National Student Union of India (NSUI) is one of the oldest student unions of the country, which was established by Indira Gandhi on 9 April, 1971. The party has witnessed many changes down the years. We spoke to Arshdeep Sandhu, past president of NSUI at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, and now a lawyer, about student politics.

You are the former president of NSUI, how was politics back in your days?

Back in those days politics was very different from what it is now. From the way we campaigned to the issues we raised, they were all quite different. These days, many politicians in the university are ignorant of the challenges faced by students since they don’t attend the classes regularly.

In our times, we made it a point to visit every class and students at least once in week to make sure they were not facing any issues. Students were not very open in those times, so it used to be a bit difficult with interactions. Now, the politics has only become a way to be popular, and leaders see it in that light.

Q. In colleges it has become commonplace to elect presidents from a political background, so it can help with party funding. What would you like to say about that?

Ans. Definitely it happens more regularly now, but this trend was present even when I was the president. When a party selects a student from a political background as its representative, it helps the party both financially and politically. We get to make new connections. In my time back in 2018, this was done sporadically, this practice is rampant now.

Q. Are the student issues the same as before or have they changed?

Ans. The issues faced by students are almost similar today, students generally struggle with admission process, timetables, exams and ragging. Though ragging has been banned, there are certain elements everywhere who instigate trouble. And increasingly, such elements appear to have gained control of campus politics and students tend to suffer tremendously. These student leaders only work for students just before the elections. After the elections, there are nowhere to be seen. It is very easy to influence students and unfortunately, every time they fall for the wrong leaders.

Q. How was your experience being the leader? Does it help in your legal profession?

Being a student leader was a wholesome experience. I learnt a lot about real life. When we deal with student issues, we see that everything we consider so simple is not so. There are lot more strings to pull every time. As a lawyer, I have experienced all of it in earlier days. So it is definitely very helpful to be into a profession that relates with your previous endeavors.

Q. You were associated with NSUI, one of the biggest student unions of the country. What used to be your agenda?

Our only agenda was to make college life easier for students by doing all that we could do. Either by helping with college administrative processes or by making sure students do not get into any trouble with the college administration. We used to make sure everyone was treated fairly and nobody tried to exploit the students.

Q. The student politics is becoming more aggressive these days, what advice would you like to give the upcoming leaders?

I would just like to say that instead of angling for popularity, student leaders should focus on making life easy for the students. Every year many students drop out or just leave because they cannot keep up with the pressure. Leaders have the power to influence the authorities, they should harness it for the betterment of the student community.