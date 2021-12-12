Student leader’s murder: Family holds march demanding arrest of accused

FAMILY MEMBERS, friends of the slain student leader, Vikramjeet Singh, aka Vicky Middukhera, held a march seeking the arrest of culprits behind the killing of student leader from phase 3B2 market Saturday. Vicky Middukhera, a Youth Akali Dal leader, was gunned down in broad daylight on on August 7, 2021, in Sector 71. According to the CCTV footage, four men were waiting for Vicky who was inside an office of a property dealer. As soon as Vicky came out, two people opened fire, killing him.

Several youths, advocates, members of civil society, various NGOs, retired bureaucrats and others joined the march, holding placards and banners which read: ‘Justice for Vicky Middukhera.’ The march also formally signalled the start of #justiceforvickymiddukhera campaign on social media.

“We are still hoping to get justice. We have full faith in the Mohali Police but the delay in nabbing the killers of my brother is quite painful. He was a gentle person with no controversy around his personality. Why should anyone kill him? I appeal to the Mohali police from the platform of the ‘Justice March’ to nab the culprits forthwith,” said Ajaypal Singh Middukhera Vicky’s brother.