19-year-old student killed on her way to college in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 19-year-old college student was allegedly killed by a bike-borne assailant in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh Monday morning. The victim was identified as Siya Guleria, a resident of Nain village near Sarkaghat. According to reports, the woman was on her way to college when she was attacked in the Gopalpur town of Sarkaghat subdivision.
Sources said the assailant allegedly slit her throat and stabbed her on the neck and arm before fleeing the spot around 9.30 am. Police sources said the assailant has been apprehended and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the crime.
Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, said, “The investigation is on. We have cordoned off the entire area.”
A police team from Sarkaghat police station rushed to the scene upon receiving information and secured the victim’s body.
The police formed several teams and reviewed CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace the accused’s movements before nabbing him.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur raised questions about the law and order situation in the state. “The incident involving the young girl in Sarkaghat is deeply disturbing to even think about. Such a crime in daylight is unimaginable in our Devbhoomi,” said Thakur.
“This incident has not only brought shame to the entire state but has also instilled fear among families whose daughters step out of their homes for education. In a state we once considered safe, how have criminals become so emboldened?” asked Thakur.
Thakur claimed that it was shocking that instead of apprehending the accused, the police were seen restraining residents and family members at the scene.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram