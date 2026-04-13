19-year-old student killed on her way to college in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi

The accused in police custody (left). The alleged attack happened when the woman was on her way to college (Image generated using AI).

A 19-year-old college student was allegedly killed by a bike-borne assailant in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh Monday morning. The victim was identified as Siya Guleria, a resident of Nain village near Sarkaghat. According to reports, the woman was on her way to college when she was attacked in the Gopalpur town of Sarkaghat subdivision.

Sources said the assailant allegedly slit her throat and stabbed her on the neck and arm before fleeing the spot around 9.30 am. Police sources said the assailant has been apprehended and is being interrogated to ascertain the motive behind the crime.

Vinod Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Mandi, said, “The investigation is on. We have cordoned off the entire area.”