Student killed after tree falls at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh

A student was killed after a tree fell at the Carmel Convent School at Sector 9 in Chandigarh. An all-girls school, Carmel is one of the oldest educational institutes of the city. As many as 14 students were injured and one of them was declared brought dead when she was rushed to PGI Chandigarh.

The condition of a student and a teacher was said to be critical. A number of injured students have also been taken to the government hospital in Sector 16.

A student killed as a tree comes crashing down in the Carmel convent, a school in the upscale neighbourhood of Sector 9, Chandigarh. A number of injured students have been rushed to Govt hospital, Sector 16 and PGI | Photos: @ks_express16 @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/ns44pkJsH2 — Express Punjab (@iepunjab) July 8, 2022

The tree, about 70-feet tall and 250 years old, was a heritage peepul tree that was protected by the administration of the Union Territory.

