scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Student killed after tree falls at Carmel Convent School in Chandigarh

A number of injured students have been rushed to government hospital in Sector 16, and PGI as they sustained injuries.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 8, 2022 12:32:41 pm
The tree that fell at Carmel convent school at Sector 9 in Chandigarh. (Express Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

A student was killed after a tree fell at the Carmel Convent School at Sector 9 in Chandigarh. An all-girls school, Carmel is one of the oldest educational institutes of the city. As many as 14 students were injured and one of them was declared brought dead when she was rushed to PGI Chandigarh.

The condition of a student and a teacher was said to be critical. A number of injured students have also been taken to the government hospital in Sector 16.

The tree, about 70-feet tall and 250 years old, was a heritage peepul tree that was protected by the administration of the Union Territory.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accountsPremium
RBI easing norms may arrest outflows from NRE accounts
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft casePremium
Bullet train project chief sacked amid graft case
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviourPremium
Explained: How your car insurance will factor in your driving behaviour
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciaryPremium
Every Indian, not Muslims alone, needs an independent judiciary

This is a developing story

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement