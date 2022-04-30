Student killed as car falls into rivulet trying to save cattle

A 21-year-old man was killed and two others were injured, late on Friday night after a car fell in a seasonal rivulet on the Kharar-Mohali road while trying to dodge a stray cattle.

The accident took place on the airport road at the bridge at Patiala kin Rao seasonal rivulet on Kharar-Mohali road.

Police said that after initial investigations, they have determined that the stray cattle had appeared on the road suddenly, and the driver of the car had swerved dangerously to avoid hitting it, and lost control of his vehicle. Inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) had been initiated, police said.

According to the information, the deceased was identified as Dharampreet Singh, a resident of Kailon village, who was a hotel management student at Chandigarh Group of Colleges at Landran. The injured have been identified as Mandeep Singh and Avneet Singh.

According to the police, the incident took place when Dharampreet, along with his two friends, Mandeep and Avneet, was going to Landran after having dinner in Kharar.

Investigators said that Dharampreet was driving the car and after seeing the stray cattle, he tried dodging it and in the process lost control of his vehicle that then fell in the rivulet.

All the three people were soon after rescued by locals and taken to Civil Hospital in Mohali, where the doctors declared Dharampreet brought dead.