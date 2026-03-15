Student innovations take centre stage: ‘Team Kalki’ unveils rover system, Plaksha students present underwater AI robot

Mannan and his team Kalki show his advanced robotics and aerospace technologies at Summit 2026 in Mohali. Jasbir Malhi

Young innovators captured attention at the Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit 2026, where student-led engineering projects in robotics, aerospace, and artificial intelligence were among the highlights.

One of the key attractions was “Team Kalki”, a 45-member student engineering initiative that showcased advanced robotics and aerospace technologies. Led by Mannan from Gujarat, the team brings together students from disciplines including mechanical engineering, electronics, artificial intelligence, biosciences, and management.

The initiative focuses on moving beyond classroom theory by giving students hands-on experience through real-world engineering projects and participation in international technology competitions.

During the exhibition, the team demonstrated a rover-based system designed to perform multiple autonomous tasks. One of its core capabilities is fully autonomous operation without human intervention. Equipped with cameras and sensors, the rover can navigate large, undefined terrains and transmit real-time information to a central computer control room.

Another module focuses on bioscience exploration, where the rover is programmed to collect soil samples at intervals of about 10 centimetres during planetary missions. The samples are analyzed through onboard systems, and the processed data is transmitted directly to a server room.