Student files suit against school to ensure his name is not struck off

A 5-year-old kindergarten student of Saint Joseph Senior Secondary School has filed a civil suit against the school at the Chandigarh district court, seeking to restrain the latter from striking of his name from the school or imposing late fees or taking any forceful action on late payment of fees.

The petition has been filed in the Court of Simran Singh, Civil Judge. The court issued a notice to St Joseph School to reply by July 3.

The petition was filed by master Pravit, through his father, Yoginder Nagpal, pleading that Chandigarh has been placed in red zone in the wake of the Covid-19 situation and all the schools are closed for an indefinite period of time, and kindergarten classes are likely to remain closed for the longest period.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph School has been forcing the complainant to make monthly payment of fees from April 2020 onwards even though the school has been closed and the performance of the contract never began on the part of the school.

It has also been alleged that the school has been threatening to take coercive actions against the complainant if the demand of monthly school fees is not met.

The petitioner thus pleaded that St Joseph School be restrained from striking of the name of Master Pravit, imposing late fees, or taking any action during the pendency of the accompanying suit. He added that if the school succeeds in doing so, it will cause an irreparable loss to the complainant which will not be compensated in any manner and the student’s future will be ruined.

