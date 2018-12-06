Student disqualified from exams: Punjab and Haryana High Court summons Ayurved varsity VC

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Wednesday summoned the vice-chancellor of Guru Ravidas Ayurved University, Punjab, on December 7 for an explanation in a case filed by an undergraduate student of a Mansa-based private college who was disqualified in all the subjects of his third year examinations held in May-June 2017 due to alleged use of unfair means. The material on the basis of which the case was made was reported to be irrelevant.

A division bench of the HC questioned the authorities for their lack of application of mind in scrutinising the material on which the case against the student was established, despite his assertion that the alleged chit found below his table, did not contain any questions from the third year paper.

The student from Himachal Pradesh was declared pass in all subjects, but was later disqualified due to the unfair means case. The division bench observed that the university was entitled to compensate the student for the treatment meted out to him.

On December 3, the bench had asked the university to send an expert to the court to analyse the material on which the case of unfair means was formed. The student’s counsel, Akshay Bansal, argued that the alleged material was of second year and not the third year paper being conducted that day. The expert, a professor from the university, agreed with the counsel’s statement.